Activities this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focus on literacy, writing, and voting.
The results of the book voting are in and a Special Read-Aloud Storytime at 2 p.m. Friday will present the title with the most votes at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Storytime 101 Parent and Caregiver Workshop is a free live online event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the library’s Facebook page. Learn the best ways to provide early literacy opportunities and share a love of books with your child. Register for this event at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPRand search for event 2059. Caregivers will receive 2 instructor-led contact hours.
Round Robin Story at 2 p.m. Saturday. Listen to a brand-new story created by multiple storytellers in the local community on the library’s Facebook page.
Express yourself through writing. Teens and adults can reserve a self-care journal kit athttps://apm/activecommunities.com/harkerheighspr/activity_search.
The Writer’s Support Group meets irtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) support meeting. For information or to request the link, email snelson@harkerheights.gov.
New library hours begin Nov. 28.
Contactless curbside service and walk-in facility hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, to order material to be picked up through contactless curbside service, or to reserve a time to use internet access computers, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
