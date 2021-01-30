The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Activity Center are decorating for Mardi Gras. Take a look at the lobby decorated in purple, green and gold the next time you visit.
Featured virtual programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary:
Brain Break with the Harker Heights High School Key Club at 2 p.m. Monday.
Experiment with shadows with Miss Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate Groundhog Day.
Take some time for self-care. The Wellness Wednesday series program will offer Holistic Health Care Information at 4 p.m. Wednesdays during February.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The Book Discussion Club announces “News Of The World,” by Paulette Jiles as the subject of their February meeting. Print and e-reader formats are available for reservation through the library catalog.
Readers can now read magazines, comics, and graphic novels online by using the Libby or the Overdrive app or by going to https://www.ctdl.overdrive.com/. Select Harker Heights Public Library and use your library card number to log in. Downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines for children, young adults and adults are available, and new titles are made available regularly.
Need to access a computer, printer, or the internet? Call 254-953-5491 to make an appointment.
And when you visit the library please remember the new library rules: wear face masks; keep at least six feet of distance between you and others outside of your immediate family; wash your hands with soap and water frequently for at least 20 seconds; use the hand sanitizer that is available at the entrance of the library when you enter and leave.
