The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library announces a special new program for all ages. Its virtual Fall Reading Club will begin Monday, Sep. 21. To sign up go to HarkerHeights.Readsquared.com.
Additionally, children ages 2 to 12 can be registered for a book club kit featuring educational, creativity, or developmental activities and materials at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPRarkerHeightsPR.
The Virtual Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Jean Kwok’s “Searching For Sylvie Lee.”
To join the group, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5492 for the link.
Join this week’s Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibraryfor aReading, Learning, Growing storytime adventure.
Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday features a Knit-Along Special Session at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Celebrate the beginning of the new school year with these favorite titles in the library catalog:
“Amanda Panda Quits Kindergarten,” by Candice Ransom;
“Eva And Sadie And The Best Classroom Ever!” by Jeff Cohen;
“Farah Rock Fifth Grade,” by Susan Muaddi Darrah;
“Howard B. Wigglebottom Learns It’s Ok To Back Away,” by Howard Binkow;
“I’m Telling You, Dex, Kindergarten Rocks!” by Katie Davis;
“Louise The Big Cheese And The Back-To-School Smarty-Pants,” by Elise Primavera;
“Lunch Lady And The League Of Librarians,” by Jarrett Krosoczka;
“Martin Bridge In High Gear!” by Jessica Scott Kerrin;
“Pinkalicious And The Pink Parakeet,” by Victoria Kann;
“You’re Wearing That To School?!” by Lynn Plourde.
