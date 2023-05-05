A large crowd braved a blustery north wind Saturday to attend The Friends of the Library Book Sale in the Activities Center.

Marlean Druce, secretary and membership chair of the Friends of the Library, told the Herald that the organization averages an income of about $3,000 per book sale. Two book sales are held each year, in October and April.

