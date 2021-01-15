Celebration of birthdays, weather and books is this week’s focus with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
A Special Guest Reader Virtual Story Time at 10 a.m. Friday. The library is partnering with the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) to present “There Was A Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow” written by Lucille Colandro and illustrated by Jared Lee.Registration is required for this WebEx Virtual Meeting. Register at http://tinyurl.com/yctfnujf.
Virtual programs on the library’s Facebook page.
Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday. Join the virtual get together at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
LIVE ONLY Virtual Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturday. Celebrate the creativity and imagination of beloved author A. A. Milne with a Classic Winnie-The-Pooh story time featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends from the Hundred Acre Wood.
Join the library at 11 a.m. Monday for a reading of “My Brother Martin: A Sister Remembers Growing Up with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.” written by Christine King Farris and illustrated by Chris Soentpiet.
Celebrate Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday on Tuesday with periodic postings throughout the day of mysterious and macabre readings of his works.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Miss Eunice takes a look at the weather.
Miss Erica asks, “What is the weather today?” during Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Miss Heather will demonstrate tornado in a bottle and show how to replicate this experiment.
Celebrate everyone’s birthday at 10:15 a.m. Thursday during Toddler Time with Miss Lisa.
Family Night Dance Party at 6 p.m. Thursday. Join Miss Lisa for groovy music and fun dance moves.
The Heights library Book Discussion Club will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss E. L. Doctorow’s novel “Homer & Langley.” New participants may email lyoungblood@harkerheights.cov for an invitation to the club webinar.
