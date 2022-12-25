Join the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in celebrating the holidays with in-person and virtual programs, maker space days, and books.
Holiday hours for Friday are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library will be closed Saturday through Monday and resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Holiday Maker Space come-and-go craft making is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Create holiday ornaments and cards using materials provided.
In-person children’s programs this week feature fun learning and creative activities.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The Book Discussion Club announces Albert Camus’ “ The Stranger” is the subject of its January meeting. Print format is available for reservation through the library catalog.
Author Beverly Cleary has said, “Children should learn reading is a pleasure, not just something that teachers make you do in school,” and here are some of the new arrivals available from the Heights library for a child’s reading or listening pleasure:
“Across The Desert,” written by Dusti Bowling;
“A Rover’s Story,” written by Jasmine Warga and narrated by Ariana Delawari and Jacob Mcnatt;
“Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode,” written by Jeff Kinney;
“Rain Rising,” written by Courtne Comrie;
“The Sour Grape,” written by Jory John and illustrated by Pete Oswald;
“Treasure Tracks,” written by S. A. Rodriguez;
“Un Dia De Nieve,” written and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats;
“We Are The Song,” written by Catherine Bakewell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.