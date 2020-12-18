The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrates the holidays this week with virtual children’s programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.Volunteers from the Harker Heights High School Key Club use movement and music to get moving and get energized.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Babies and parents or caregivers join Miss Eunice for a fun learn-together session.
Story Time at 10:15 Wednesday. Miss Erica combines stories and pictures for an adventure in learning.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Miss Heather demonstrates fun science facts.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Miss Lisa leads the way into story adventures.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday. Families join Miss Lisa for an evening of exploring the world.
Enjoy a video link celebrating Hanukkah by the Laurie Berkner Band.
The Book Discussion Club announces E. L. Doctorow’s “Homer & Langley” as the subject of their January meeting. Print, large print, and audio CD formats are available in the library catalog. To reserve a copy, email reference@harkerheights.gov.
New arrivals to the library catalog for young readers include:
“The Berenstain Bears Visit Big Bear City,” by Mike Berenstain;
“Bo The Brave,” by Rebecca Elliott;
“Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End,” by Jeff Kinney;
“Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,” by Dav Pilkey;
“Eva In The Spotlight,” by Rebecca Elliott;
“Everybody’s Tree,” by Barbara Joosse;
“The Fire Dog Challenge,” by Norman Bridwell;
“How Do Dinosaurs Show Good Manners?” by Jane Yolen;
“I’m Going To Give You A Polar Bear Hug,” by Caroline Cooney.
Remember, the library will be closed Friday and Saturday for the Christmas holiday and will resume regular business hours offering contactless curbside service and walk-in facility hours 9 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.