Though many people are unfamiliar with it, Wednesday, Sept. 15, was International Dot Day. The day got its start back in 2009, when Iowa teacher Terry Shay introduced his class to the children’s book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds. The story carries with it a message about finding inspiration and creativity in the smallest of places.
International Dot Day is now celebrated in 192 countries, by more than 19 million people, children and adults alike. And the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrated by holding a special virtual storytime on Wednesday morning, hosted by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller.
Rossmiller explained at the opening of the Facebook Live program, “Today is a day to celebrate creativity, courage, and collaboration,” and kicked off the storytime with a reading of the book that inspired it all — “The Dot.”
The book tells the story of a girl who doesn’t believe she has any artistic talent, until her teacher encourages her to begin with a single mark and “see where it takes her.” She draws a dot, which leads to more elaborate dots, and she gains confidence and creativity in the process.
“I love, love, love ‘The Dot,’” Rossmiller said at the book’s conclusion, as she next introduced a dot-themed activity involving symbols, numbers, and quantities. She led children at home in counting (and spelling) using cards with both numerals and dots.
Rossmiller next read Reynolds’ book “Ish,” the follow-up to “The Dot.”
In this story, a young boy loves to draw but loses his confidence in his own abilities, until his sister encourages him to look at his art as more “ish” than perfect. “There is nothing wrong with expressing yourself,” Rossmiller said, “so do it as often as you can.”
Then Rossmiller led a rhyming activity, “Five Little Doughnuts.” Encouraging participation from those at home, the activity had children counting, identifying colors, directions (left-right, up-down) and opposites.
Rossmiller’s final book of the morning was “Ben Draws Trouble” by Matt Davies, in which a boy’s talent for drawing people could get him into trouble, but his teacher instead finds him a better creative outlet and all ends well.
At the program’s end, Rossmiller thanked everyone for joining her, saying, “Draw, color, create, whatever your heart desires.”
