The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been working closely with the Martial ZEN Academy to bring martial arts-oriented programs and activities for children this week. This has included two crafting activities for children of differing ages.
Nichole Archer of Martial ZEN led both projects. The first, suited for older children with fine motor control and dexterity, was making an origami throwing star. Archer defined origami by saying, “That is an ancient Japanese art of paper-folding.”
Telling viewers of the virtual program, “We’re going to make a really cool Japanese thing — shuriken, or Ninja stars.” The only material needed was origami paper, which can be found at any crafting store.
Archer took two sheets of the origami paper and folded each diagonally in half in opposing directions. Reopening the paper, she then folded them in half; all folds should be leaving visible creases. Opening the paper flat once more, she folded both the top and bottom of the papers so that the ends met at the middle crease, creating a paper that was thinner in width.
Leaving the paper folded in this position, she folded each in half once again, bringing one end to the opposite side and creating another crease in the center. Opening the paper back up into the thinner width, she folded along the visible diagonal creases, one side upwards and the other side downwards, then flipped them over. Folding the top and bottom corners, Archer said each paper should resemble “a smushed diamond” shape.
The two papers she joined in their middles, tucking the excess triangles into the pockets that had been made from all the folding. This was done on both sides, creating the shuriken, or Ninja throwing star.
“Now you have Ninja stars to use for all kinds of fun Ninja stuff,” she concluded.
View the step-by-step video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/751291232321847/.
The second craft was intended for any age, though younger children would still want a helping hand. Archer said she was going, “To show you how to make your very own Ninja minion.”
Materials needed for this project were: an empty toilet paper roll (“To make ourselves a miniature Ninja to hang out with at home,” she said), construction paper (or paint), markers, glue or glue sticks, and scissors.
Archer cut out a piece of black construction paper to fit the paper roll to use an outfit, cutting out hole for the eye mask. This she secured to the roll with glue, then drew on a face with the marker. She used a thin strip of the same black paper as a belt. “Ninjas need black belts … You guys can also use a pipe cleaner or a ribbon, anything you guys think would help keep his pants up during training,” she said playfully.
“We can also use our belt(s) to hold our Ninja tools, so if you guys have a straw, you could make a cool staff for your Ninja and stick it right there in the side of his belt.” And the Ninja was complete.
“He’s all ready for all kinds of secret missions,” Archer concluded.
View the full video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/299233568014188/.
