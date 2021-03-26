Spring has arrived at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the library is celebrating with special storytimes, spring-themed science experiments, and a new, free seed library.
Happenings in the library’s Outdoor Butterfly Garden: Special In-person Easter Storytimes with stories, songs, and an Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday for pre-registered children to age 6 and their families. Please remember that masks are required for attendees aged 10 years and older.
Learn about refraction, one of the amazing things light can do, with Ms. Heather at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
The library now has a seed library. “Check out” up to four seed packets, plant your seeds, and watch what grows and blooms. And, if you are able, “return” a selection of new seeds to the library at the end of the season for next year.
Read Across Central Texas is continuing through Wednesday. Complete your Scavenger Hunt and Caught Reading Challenge while reading — or listening — to books. To access downloadable books, download the Overdrive App or Libby App or go to www.ctdl.overdrive.com, and continue your reading adventure.
Audio books available for download include these young adult titles:
“Crank Palace,” by James Dashner;
“The Case Of The Missing Marquess,” by Nancy Springer;
“Deathless Divide,” by Justina Ireland;
“The Fall Of Five,” by Pittacus Lore;
“A Great And Terrible Beauty,” by Libba Bray;
“I Hope You Get This Message,” by Farah Naz Rishi;
“I Wish You All The Best,” by Mason Deaver;
“Patron Saints Of Nothing,” by Randy Ribay;
“Stranger Than Fanfiction,” by Chris Colfer;
“The Transatlantic Conspiracy,” by G. D. Falksen.
Remember the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
