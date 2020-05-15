It’s Science Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and several programs and activities have been posted online for kids to experience and take part in.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an earlier interview, “Our intention is to give kids ‘end of school’ opportunities.”
Storytimes and other “regular” programming are still being posted, but this week everything had a science theme, and two of those programs, led by library clerk Heather Heilman and posted on Tuesday, even involved some cool experiments for kids to try.
The first experiment was “Make a Lemon Volcano,” and Heilman opened the video segment by telling viewers, “You, too, can be a chemist. It’s as simple as this,” as she proceeded to show the materials needed for the experiment. These included baking soda, dishwashing liquid, a lemon, and food coloring.
Heilman explained, “Chemistry is when you’re mixing things together to make something different.”
She began by cutting the ends off a lemon so it would stand up, then gently squeezed the lemon to open up the pulp.
“You need the pulp and some of the juice,” she explained, “because that’s what makes this experiment work. Lemon juice is what we call an acid — citric acid is what the lemon juice has.”
The dish soap was poured into the lemon, followed by some blue food coloring. Once this was mixed into the pulp, she added the baking soda.
“This is where it should get interesting,” Heilman said, and the lemon began to bubble and fizz right up.
“That’s the same type of reaction that causes your sodas to be fizzy,” she told viewers.
In “Skittles: A Rainbow of Color,” Heilman looked at diffusion. All that was needed for this experiment was some water and some Skittles.
The Skittles were arranged in a ring around the outside of the inside of a container, into which Heilman slowly poured some water, just enough to reach the candy. Then after a few seconds, Heilman said, “That hard candy covering is starting to dissolve into the water, so that hard candy covering is turning into a liquid in the water.
“The color is starting to spread, or diffuse,” she continued, showing the colors moving into the middle of the container and slowly covering the white since there was no color there to begin with. This created a very pretty rainbow of color where no colors bled into the each other.
To see these videos and other online programming, please go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/
