The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library continues literacy and learning programs through the holidays and into the new year.
In-person children’s programs offer something for the learning growth of its youngest patrons.
Baby Time is especially for newborns to 18 months with their parent or caregiver at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time is for ages 3 to 6 with their families at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Toddler Times is for ages newborn to age 3 and their families at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Relax at home with virtual children’s programs that are convenient for your family’s schedule at
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night Story Time at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Teens have options in reading selections among the newly arriving fiction books in the library catalog:
“The Atlas Six,” by Olivie Blake;
“The Iron Raven,” by Julie Kagawa;
“Lark And Kasim Start A Revolution,” by Kacen Callender;
“Lore Olympus,” by Rachel Smythe;
“Rust In The Root,” by Justina Ireland;
“Scales Of Ash & Smoke,” by Emily Schneider;
“A Thousand Heartbeats,” by Kiera Cass;
“An Unreliable Magic,” by Rin Chupeco;
“We Are All We Have,” by Marina Tamar Budhos;
“Written In Starlight,” by Isabel Ibañez.
Remember, the library’s holiday hours for Friday are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library will be closed Saturday through Monday, resuming regular business hours and providing learning adventures through books at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
