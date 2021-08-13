Summer fun is possible at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Whether it is renaissance faire, anime, superhero or something else, you can flaunt your favorite geekdom at Cosplay Night At The Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Friday.
Wear a full costume or a geeky shirt; bring the family or meet up with friends; enjoy music, crafts and a costume parade.
In-person events:
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Alex Michaelides’ “The Silent Patient.” To participate virtually, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an invitation.
Create a headband is this month’s project with Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday. Bring yarn and a crochet hook. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Virtual programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Ocean adventure awaits with Choose Your Own Adventure at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Explore the world and explore books with Checkers Library TV at 2 p.m. Monday.
Explore everyday life with Science Time at 2 p.m. each Wed-nesday.
Share a reading adventure at 10:15 a.m. Friday with a Guest Reader.
Enjoy your summer reading with these recently added titles:
“Aced,” by K. Bromberg;
“Act Your Age, Eve Brown,” by Talia Hibbert;
“The Apocalypse Seven,” by Gene Doucette;
“Half Sick Of Shadows,” by Laura Sebastian;
“The Light Of The Midnight Stars,” by Rena Rossner;
“Persephone Station,” by Stina Leicht;
“Stepping To A New Day,” by Beverly Jenkins;
“Sweetest In The Gale,” by Olive Dade;
“We Could Be Heroes,” by Mike Chen;
“The Wisteria Society Of Lady Scoundrels,” by India Holton.
And remember to log your summer reading at harkerheights.readsquared.com for a successful Cowabunga — READ Summer Reading Club 2021.
