In light of the recent social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people who are stuck at home are reading in their spare time.
To help those who are running low on reading material, and to give people some ideas on what to read next, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s director Lisa Youngblood has given some recommendations for both children and adults.
Youngblood recommended both e-books and e-audiobooks.
She said in an email correspondence, “I wrote the summaries and these are some of my favorite audiobooks available specifically as e-audiobooks.”
“Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder,” the first book in a series written by Joanne Fluke. “When a friendly delivery man is found murdered, a baker mixes up a recipe for solving mysteries.” (e-book)
“The Cold Dish,” a Longmire novel written by Craig Johnson and read by George Guidall. “This modern Western and shrewd mystery introduces Sheriff Walt Longmire from the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming.” (e-audiobook)
“Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield and read by Juliet Stevenson. “A treatise on story sharing, this literary offering grabs your attention and keeps it as it weaves a meandering tale.” (e-audiobook)
“One For the Money,” the first in the Stephanie Plum series, by Janet Evanovich and read by C.J. Critt. “Meet Stephanie Plum, the hapless heroine who will have you laughing as she struggles to solve mysteries and right her life.” (e-audiobook)
“The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King and read by Levar Burton. “Mister Rogers’ life and the rise of television converge to provide championship for kindness and compassion.” (e-audiobook)
“Ready Player One,” the debut novel by Ernest Cline and read by Wil Wheaton. “This science fiction adventure story blends high-tech intrigue with those low-tech video arcade games you loved.” (e-audiobook)
“The Rosie Project: A Novel,” the first in the Don Tillman series by Graeme Simsion and read by Dan O’Grady. “Two opposites work toward a common scientific goal in this gentle, humorous look at love and life among eccentrics.” (e-audiobook)
“What I Know For Sure,” written and read by Oprah Winfrey. “Winfrey shares life lessons with compassion and humor.” (e-audiobook)
“Scoundrels,” the first in a three-part series by Timothy Zahn and read by Marc Thompson. “Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and a cast of other well-known and new characters plan a heist. Sound effects combine with dramatic voices for an exciting listen even for adults and children unfamiliar with the Star Wars universe.” (e-audiobook)
Youngblood recommended the following e-audiobook titles for family listening:
“Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White and read by Meryl Streep and a full cast of readers. “A mother spider tries to save a pig.”
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems and read by Mo Willems and Jon Sciezska. “Trouble arises when a pigeon tries to drive.”
“The Graveyard Book,” written and read by Neil Gaiman. “An inventive retelling of The Jungle Book, this story of a boy raised in a cemetery by fantastic beings is a treat for the ears and heart.”
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling and read by Jim Dale. “Dramatic portrayals propel readers into a magical world of wordplay, enchanting characters, and exploration in this first offering in the series.”
“How to Train Your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell and read by David Tennant. “This is the first in a series of short adventures following the life of an unexpected hero and his dragon.”
The rest of the library staff will be giving their reading recommendations next week.
All of the above titles are available through the library’s website. You can get these titles and more by going to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library and using the menu on the right to access the virtual library by clicking on “e-books” or “audiobooks.”
