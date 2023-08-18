Get ready for back-to-school with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The library’s virtual programs focus on back-to-school themes this week.
Check out the latest Science Time with Ms. Heather video, which covers learning styles, at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary. Catch the next Virtual Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The latest Family Night with Ms. Lisa video is a good introduction or refresher on learning the color, shape, and words of signs related to safety. Catch the next Virtual Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Highlighted in-person programs:
The library is hosting a Local Author Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Authors of books for children, adolescents, and adults from the area will be present.
Weekend Maker Space hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday offer fun creativity challenges with materials provided.
Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Game Room hours are from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday.
Weekday Maker Space hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This is a come-and-go program supporting creative learning.
Pre-registered participants learn how to craft with resin during the Hobby Challenge for August at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
After hours at the library:
The whole family is invited to the library’s Family Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
Remember to log your reading and listening for Summer Reading Club at
Congratulations on a summer well read.
