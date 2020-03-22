The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is just one of many organizations within the city of Harker Heights to have to suspend programming and events until at least April 6 due concerns about the coronavirus. But it is also in a unique position to be able to find other ways to serve the community.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “Everything is very fluid (right now), and we’re trying to be proactive in helping our patrons.” To that end, there are several alternatives to visiting the library in person, something that as of Wednesday morning was officially off the table.
To begin with, Youngblood recommends the virtual library.
“If people will go here — and this is all the time — we have an abundance of materials available 24/7, and all you need is your library card.”
The virtual library can be accessed by going to the right-hand side of the library’s website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library(the grey column. “This is where the e-book collections, in-house library catalog, and other services that you can download to your devices,” Youngblood said. By clicking the e-books link, users can access the OverDrive Central Texas Digital Consortium, as well as RB (Recorded Books) Digital.
OverDrive is a large, library collective of sorts, which offers thousands of titles; thisdoes have a longer wait time due to its size. RB Digital, on the other hand, is exclusive to the Harker Heights Public Library, with hundreds of titles in its own right, and has a shorter wait time; the Zinio Online Magazines portion of the virtual library is accessed through RB digital. Youngblood said, too, that they are always building their collections, so titles continue to be added all the time.
The library also has World Book Online, which Youngblood said also has e-books. The online encyclopedia offers a way for students to explore various subjects, and gives tips on how to research, among many other things.
Then there are the TexShare Databases, which Youngblood says is, “Amazing! Using your library card will get you into the databases, where there is a wealth of resources.”Resouces include job finding resources, test preparation (GED, SATs, etc.), and legal resources.
Youngblood and her staff will also be using Facebook itself. “It has become an incredible tool,” she said. “Most of what we have currently is on our Facebook. It’s the best place to look for updates.
“Be looking for some short YouTube surprise videos with some familiar faces,” Youngblood teased.
Best of all, perhaps especially now that walk-in services have been suspended, the library has not only a drop-off service, but a pick-up service. All one has to do is call 254-953-5497 or email ahead to reference@harkerheights.gov , wait for a confirmation, and the library’s staff will pull the books, which can be picked up in the drive-through.
When ordering your materials, Youngblood said you’ll need to give your name, your library card number (if available), the best way to contact you, and the titles and authors of the materials that you want (check the library catalog on the library’s website for a list of available materials).The library will contact you when your materials are ready.
Dropping off materials can be done anytime using the drop box at the library.
Picking up of materials is a service available on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Youngblood said, “We’re excited to be able to help people in any way (and) we are pleased to find more ways to serve our patrons. We have the best patrons in the world!”
