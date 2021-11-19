Art, nature, and story are the focus this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
View the art on display at the library. The Tiny Art Show celebrates the creativity of localchildren and teens and offers a showcase to display that creativity. The art show runs through Saturday, Dec. 11.
In-person programs this week include the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) Write-in meeting 2 p.m. Saturday and the NaNoWriMo Writer’s Support meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Enjoy nature while following the library’s Story Walk trail through Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights.
Beginning Friday, Backyard Wonders Kits for children ages three to seven will be available while supplies last. For same day pickup, inside the library or curbside, call 254-953-5491.
Enjoy these nature-based titles from the Backpack Explorer series:
“Bird Watch,” by Oana Befort;
“Bug Hunt: What Will You Find?” by Oana Befort;
“Discovering Trees,” by Kathleen Yale, and Jessica Armstrong;
“On The Nature Trail,” by Kathleen Yale, Oana Befort, and Kimberly Stoney;
and from the Super Facts for Super Kids series:
“Elephants Don’t Like Ants! And Other Amazing Facts,” by Thea Feldman;
“Polar Bear Fur Isn’t White!” by Thea Feldman;
“Snakes Smell With Their Tongues!” by Thea Feldman.
Teens can gain job skills, earn volunteer hours for clubs and classes, and have fun by volunteering at the library. For information, call Lisa at 254-953-5491.
Remember the library will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will resume regular business hours at 10 a.m. Saturday.
