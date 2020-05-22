It is Career Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
During Career Week, the library staff explores some of the local jobs, businesses, and city departments, and gets an inside look atfun, interesting, and even unusual careers. Find out what skills and aptitude sare helpful, what kinds of training and education are needed, and how to get started in video interviews and tours posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Learn more about careers during Story Time with Miss Amanda at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Livestream Story Times are at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and Livestream Family Night is at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The library catalog has recently published books including Nominees for the 2020-2021 Texas Bluebonnet Award:
“Bernice Buttman, Model Citizen,” by Niki Lenz;
“Caterpillar Summer,” by Gillian McDunn;
“Charlie Hernandez And The League Of Shadows,” by Ryan Cajelo;
“Frankie Sparks & The Class Pet,” written by Megan Frazer Blakemore and illustrated by Nadja Sarell;
“Greystone Secrets: The Strangers,” by Margaret Petersen Haddix;
“New Kid,” by Jerry Craft;
“Nightbooks,” by J. A. White;
“No More Poems! A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse,” written by Rhett Miller and illustrated by Dan Santat;
“Big Ideas That Changed The World: Rocket to the Moon,” by Don Brown;
“Stay,” by Bobbie Pyron;
“Sweep: The Story of a Girl and Her Monster,” by Jonathan Auxier.
Remember the Harker Heights Public Library will be closed Monday to observe the Memorial Day holiday. Hours for contactless curbside service and walk-in facility use will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday.
