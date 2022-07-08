Nature is the focus of programs this week for the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
In the community:
Miller Springs Hike 8 a.m. Saturday. Teens and adults registered for the hike are joining the library and activity center for a tour the historic rock shelters.
At the library and activities center:
Story Time at the Library at 10 a.m. Saturday. No registration is needed for this family-friendly program.
Anime Day for Teens at 3 p.m. Monday. Ages 12 and older can enjoy a theater-style viewing of popular anime shows.
Maker Space Summer “Time” Science at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to make a fruit or vegetable clock during this hands-on lab for ages 8 to 12 with a little help from a parent. To register, go to https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog.
A-List for teens and adults meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, contact Christina at clink@harkerheights.gov.
Camp Read Puppet Party at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Learn how to make your own puppet and become part of the show. No registration is needed, but adult supervision required.
Teen Writers at 4 p.m. Thursday. Build writing skills and learn new techniques in various genres.
Story time in the park. Join the library for a Great Outdoors Story Time and Adventure at the Carl Levin Park playground area at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Fiber Frenzy Friday at 4 p.m. Friday for knitting, crocheting, and embroidering enthusiasts. Bring an in-progress project or begin a new one.
For a quick vacation with a book, check out these titles available through the library catalog:
“Good Sports,” written by Jack Prelutsky and illustrated by Chris Raschka;
“Flying Lessons & Other Stories,” edited by Ellen Oh;
“The Hero Next Door,” edited by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich;
“Zachary Ying And The Dragon Emperor,” written by Xiran Jay Zhao.
