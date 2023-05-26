The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is preparing for summer.
Summer is coming and so is the Summer Reading Club. This year’s theme is Find Your Voice/Encuentra Tu Voz.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is preparing for summer.
Summer is coming and so is the Summer Reading Club. This year’s theme is Find Your Voice/Encuentra Tu Voz.
Enjoy reading challenges and games, find fun reads, earn a certificate of completion. Kids, teens and adults are welcome to participate and can begin as early as May 25. Sign up at the library or register online at https://harkerheights.readsquared.com.
Register for Sí, Yo Puedo Controlar Mí Diabetes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3. This diabetes care workshop for type 2 diabetes is presented by the library and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Children ages 6 to 14 have an opportunity to learn Guitar Basics at the library with instructors from Music and Arts of Harker Heights. Bring your own guitar and learn fundamental skills. Two classes are offered: from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 5 or June 12. Registration is required. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The Harker Heights Library and Activities Center, Parks and Recreation, and Police Department Healthy Homes are partnering with Operation E.A.T. to provide free evening meals for ages 18 and younger. The program runs weekdays through June when the library is open. Meal availability times are from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
A summer session of Ready, Set, Go! Kindergarten Readiness at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, June 10, Jun. 24, July 8, and July 22.
Caregivers and children ages 3 through 6 will explore Literacy and Language, Gross Motor Skills, Fine Motor Skills, Social and Emotional Skills.
The Book Discussion Club announces Gina Chen’s “Violet Made of Thorns” as the subject of their June meeting. Print and e-book formats can be reserved through the library catalog system.
Volunteer at the library this summer. Serve your community, build your resume, earn volunteer hours, learn job and school skills. Ages 12 and older are eligible. For information on volunteering, email
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.