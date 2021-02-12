Occasionally, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will put on its Facebook page what is known as a “courtesy post,” a link to something that, while not actually hosted by the library, parents and children might find interesting or useful. Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an interview last month, “We try to find interesting things for people to do.”
Last month, the library posted a courtesy link for an online class about dinosaurs, a subject that children and adults alike always find interesting. This week there was another such courtesy post, this time for a follow-up class featuring a giant T-Rex named “Sue.”
Led by the Field Museum in Chicago and hosted by Varsity Tutors, the class, titled “Stories of SUE, a Fantastic T.rex Fossil,” took place live at the actual SUE exhibit in the museum itself. They didn’t undersell — Sue is, indeed, fantastic.
Once again presented by Jeff Schroder, public learning experiences coordinator for the Field Museum, the virtual class covered a lot of ground (much like the Tyrannosaur itself) and discussed, among other things, what we have learned, and have yet to learn, about Tyrannosaurs and other dinosaurs by studying fossils like Sue’s.
Sue was named for its discoverer, Susan Hendrickson, found in South Dakota in 1990. This particular creature from the Cretaceous era is 67 million years old, 40 feet long, and weighing in at about nine tons. Sue lived to be about 30 years of age, making it the oldest specimen in existence, as well as being the biggest, best preserved, and most complete (Sue is 90 percent complete with 250 of its 381 bones, and 53 of 58 of its teeth). It’s estimated that it ran about 15 miles per hour.
So what more can we learn about this dinosaur? Quite a lot, as it turns out.
Schroder began his talk by explaining that a fossil must have both of two defining characteristics: it must be evidence of a living this (such as footprints), and must be mineralized (turned into minerals or rocks over time and then preserved). He showed examples of a fern fossilized in rock, and a piece of coprolite (dinosaur poop — Schroder said this is one of his favorites).
Fossils tell their own stories, and much can be learned from studying them. Schroder said that we know from looking at Sue that it had large, sharp, serrated teeth (all the better to shred meat with, though it swallowed its meat whole — up to 90 pounds at a time) with new teeth growing in all the time, much like a shark. Its eye placement, in the front, shows that Sue was a hunter (“Eyes in front, ready to hunt,” said Schroder. “Eyes on the side, ready to hide”). One can see what injuries it sustained by looking at its bones, and even the cause of death might be determined by looking at quarter-sized holes in its skull, probably caused by a parasite commonly found in modern-day birds.
And one can determine that Sue’s brain was likely the size of a pint of milk by casting a 3-D print from its well-preserved skull.
Even with all we know, Schroder said, “There are several good mysteries of the T.rex. … There are some things that paleontologists are still trying to learn.” One such mystery is how to tell the gender (this is why Sue is referred to as “it”). And just what were its tiny forearms used for? Schroder held up a Tyrannosaur ulna next to his own, and his was actually longer.
Did Tyrannosaur hunt in packs? There is no clear evidence as to this issue, with Schroder saying, “The verdict is still out” on that. And yet one more mystery is whether or not it had feathers. Close relatives to the Tyrannosaur, such as Yutyrannus, were feathered, so while there is evidence saying definitively that T.rex had feathers, it wouldn’t be surprising.
“(There are) so many mysteries left … we still have questions,” Schroder said, while observing, “Sue is pretty incredible.”
Look for more free classes from the Field Museum on varsitytutors.com.
