Beginning on Friday, Oct. 8, the Stewart C. Meyer will be giving out free “Mystery Book Bags,” and issuing a challenge along with them: “Read if you dare.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We’re daring (people) to read a book. … We’re looking for some brave readers!”
Youngblood said that the book bags contain “several books that you are allowed to keep,” and added that the books aren’t necessarily mysteries. Rather, “It’s a mystery what’s in them.”
There are bags for both children and adults, and the books, provided by the Harker Heights Friends of the Library, are from several different genres.
There might be mystery, but there also might be romance, or horror. “All (the books) are on cool, fun topics,” Youngblood assured.
Mystery book bags can be picked up in person at the library, 400 Indian Trail, beginning on Friday.
Youngblood said that people can also call the library at 254-953-5491 to arrange for pick-up through the drive-through, as well. However, supplies are limited and so will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“I look forward to people coming in and giving it a try,” she said. “It’s a super-fun thing to do. It’s going to be great.”
