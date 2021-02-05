It is easy to Fall in Love with Reading with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Among the books for children available at the library are some of the titles included on the just-announced 2021 Texas Library Association 2x2 Reading List.
These books are for children from age two to grade two and are good for story time, bedtime, or fun reading time.
Parents, grandparents, and caregivers will enjoy reading these books to young children or listening to young readers.
TLA’s 2x2 Reading List books available for check out are:
“Facts vs. Opinions vs. Robots,” by author and illustrator Michael Rex;
“Hike,” by author and illustrator Pete Oswald;
“Packs: Strength in Numbers,” by author and illustrator Hannah Salyer;
“A Polar Bear in the Snow,”written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Shawn Harris;
“What Do You Do If You Work at the Zoo?”written by Steve Jenkins and Robin Page and illustrated by Steve Jenkins.
Featured virtual programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Take a Brain Break and have fun with fitness for an all-around healthy you at 2 p.m. Monday.
Babytime with Miss Eunice features songs and rhymes at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story time with Miss Erica at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Miss Heather has a Green Dragon Fire experiment just right for celebrating the Chinese New Year at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Wellness Wednesday program offers tips for self-care with Holistic Health Care information and Special Guest video at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time with Miss Lisa at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Join Miss Lisa in sharing stories and activities that make Family Night fun at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Enjoy a Special Guest Reader story time at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.