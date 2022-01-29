The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers in-person programs and digital resources for learners of all ages.
Is your child signed up for one of the in-person story times in Library Room C? Here is this week’s schedule: Baby Time 10 a.m. Tuesday; Story Time 10 a.m. Wednesday; and Toddler Time 10 a.m. Thursday. For future in-person story time announcements, visit the Harker Heights Public Library Facebook page or the library’s webpage at https://www.harkerheights.gov/library.
The library’s webpage has links to websites and resources for homeschoolers to achieve academic excellence through grade 12. Access to these resources is available 24/7.
For adults and teens this week.
Fiber artists meet at 4 p.m. for Fiber Frenzy Friday. Registration is not required. For information on this in-person program, call Cristina at 254-953-5491.
Patrons returning overdue library materials will benefit from Fee Amnesty and also help the library make a more accurate count of library materials during the upcoming inventory.
The library will forgive any overdue fines accrued on the returned items.
Fee amnesty does not include fines already on the account or the cost for lost or damaged items. The amnesty program runs through Sunday, Jan. 30.
Inventory will be Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Book Discussion Club announces Kristin Hannah’s “The Four Winds” as the subject of their Thursday, Feb. 17 meeting.
Print, large text, CD, e-book, and e-audiobook formats are available through the library’s catalog for book club participants.
