With more in-person programs and events being held at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in July, the limited space available at each requires registration. As it did in June, the library had an entire day where parents and caregivers could come to the library to sign up for the in-person programs (as well as the Summer Reading Club), and children could take advantage of the many activities and games provided.
Wednesday’s registration event was Pirate Day. Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an earlier interview, “Everything is pirates. Pirates have taken over (the library).”
Dressed as head pirate, Youngblood was on deck in the lobby to greet families as they entered the library and let them know just what was on offer throughout the entire building.
“We’ve got many different things going on,” she said.
In the lobby itself, people could sign up for the reading club and log their hours, and were given their choice of eye patches to start their pirate experiences off right. Program registration was taking place in Room A.
Also in Room A were multiple crafts, including pirate hats, periscopes, hooks, and even a parrot craft — everything a kid could need to turn themselves into little budding pirates. Pirate music was playing in the background, and kids (and adults, for that matter) could also get their faces painted and temporary pirate “tattoos.”
In the library itself, there were games set up in the children’s area (with inflatable shark), a game of “I Spy,” and even a treasure hunt where the prize for completion was a free book.
Harker Heights resident Kim Palumbo brought her son Austin to the event to register for a couple of the in-person programs, and to sign up for the reading club. They both also tried their hands at some crafts, as well as checked out books from the library to start their reading journeys.
Costumed characters made appearances at various times throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 to 7 p.m.
There were pirates, mermaids, a giant hippo, a shark and a parrot, all manned by staff and some of the 20 volunteers on hand to help with the event. Between appearances, pirate movies were shown in the library.
Volunteer and library board member Beverly Price, dressed as a pirate herself, said, “I enjoy the dressing up and talking with the kids. They have a good time.”
Carla Horton of Killeen brought her nephews, Houston, 6, and Kingston, 7. Houston said, “I wanted a hat, and a hook, and the paint on my face.” Both boys said they had a great time.
Killeen resident Jamie Stevens brought her two children, Agatha, 3, and James, 8, who were both dressed as pirates for the occasion. She said they came just for the Pirate Day activities, though would also be signing up for many of the programs and events. “We do a lot of this library’s events,” she said. “They have a lot of great, hands-on events for kids. We’re excited they’re having things in person again.”
Anyone who was unable to register for programs at the event was able to do so by calling the library the following day.
