While the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds its own storytime programs, some of which are beginning to open up for in-person programming, it still holds many online for people to tune in to virtually.
Last Saturday was one such online program, but this one was led by a guest host and posted on YouTube.
This particular storytime was led by Bernadette Nason, an award-winning author, storyteller, and actress who is originally from England and currently lives in Austin. And her storytime, titled “Tails & Tales,” featured two tales from her own neck of the woods.
Nason began by saying, “The first (story) I’m going to tell you is a story that comes from my country originally, and it’s an English folktale,” then related the tale of Raggylug the Rabbit. Raggylug is told by his mother, Molly Cottontail, to stay in their nest and not to move as she goes out. As young rabbits do, he gets curious and makes his way outside, where he encounters a snake who thinks he looks pretty tasty. Raggylug is saved by his mother, and he learns his lesson (though not without injury, as the snake managed to get hold of one of his ears before being repelled by Molly).
Nason made the story interactive by asking viewers to participate throughout, such as by showing their rabbit paws, making bunny and snake noises, and pretending to eat a carrot. She also incorporated rhyming, song, and counting for younger viewers.
“Now, this next story is one that I first heard when I was a little girl,” she said before launching into her version of what many know as “Wait Till Martin Comes” and what she named “The Story of the Man and the Cats.” In this story an old man is caught in a storm and takes shelter in a big “haunted” house.
Here he encounters four fire-loving cats of increasing size (kitten size to bigger than a horse), who ask the question, “What should we do with him?”
The answer each time is, “Wait till Wailum Bailum comes,” and by the end, the man has run off, never to be visit the area again.
Nason again encouraged audience participation, and asked some extension questions at the end of the story about who or what Wailum Bailum might have been.
“Sometimes the creepiest stories are the ones where you don’t get to find out what it is that is so scary,” she told viewers, adding, “That is one of my favorite stories.”
Nason finally tied the stories together by pointing out the different animals in both stories, all of which had tails — cats, bunnies, and snake — pointing out that we, humans, are also animals (though without tails).
“I hope you enjoyed my animal stories without tails,” she said in conclusion, “and I want to say thank you for being such a good audience.”
Watch the video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_Of7oMaCF4.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said that it will be available for viewing through today.
