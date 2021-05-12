Star Wars is always a big deal at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. In the past, the library has usually held a big Star Wars-themed event to celebrate May 4 and May 5 (“May the Fourth Be With You” and “Revenge of the Fifth”), and though last year the pandemic forced everything to be virtual, library director Lisa Youngblood and her staff were able to expand the fun this year by holding an in-person event for children and their families in the form of some Jedi training.
“We’ve never presented Star Wars in that fashion (before),” Youngblood said in an interview. “It was definitely a family event.”
More than 40 children and their parents came to the event on Saturday afternoon (where social distancing and masks were in effect), many in costume, and they were treated to Star Wars music as they found their tables and the buckets that held supplies and different activities. Once settled, Youngblood, herself costumed as a Jedi, told everyone, “We’re going to run all over the library, and it’s going to be fun.”
After a droid-making activity, Youngblood got everyone up and moving with some concentration practice, the better to hone their Star Wars force-skills.
Children held their eyes shut as they concentrated on counting, as well as standing on one leg; by the end of the exercise, parents got to pelt their children with paper balls, much to everyone’s surprise and laughter.
“This is fun!” exclaimed 7-year-old A.J. Angelisi.
Next, library clerk Heather Heilman (also known as Master Heather) did a lesson and activity creating force using magnets, a pencil, rubber bands and a sponge. “We are going to try and make a pencil levitate,” she said. Children made moving vehicles out of their materials, including the floating pencils.
Then it was time for light saber crafting.
Youngblood split up the group, taking half with her into the library to look for kyber crystals (essential for every young Jedi’s saber construction; crystals were hidden among the stacks for children to find) while the other half worked on creating their own light sabers with daughters Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin.
The groups switched so everyone got a turn doing both activities
The Jedi training itself took place in the last portion of the program.
Youngblood had children practice up and down strokes, lunges, slashes, and thrusts, and then gave a demonstration with Reid before taking all the young Jedis into the library proper to spread out and do some “fighting.”
Throughout the event, Youngblood discussed with children the difference between make-believe and pretending.This made it easier for children who wanted to try their hand at being a Sith rather than a Jedi, and fostered their imaginations and creative play.
Both small and gross motor skills were utilized throughout the numerous activities, too.
Magda and Andrew Angelisi of Killeen brought their two sons, A.J. and 4-year-old Giancarlo, to the event.
The mother of two said they were happy to come out for an in-person program. “It’s something to do inside … and get them out to socialize. That’s important,” with Andrew saying of the event, “They loved it!”
Heilman said, “It was a really good turnout. Everyone had a good time.”
“I think it went really well,” Youngblood said in a later interview.
“People were very engaged. We had some great volunteers. We really had a great time.”
