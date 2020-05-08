The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has, for the last several weeks, been posting programming, for both children and adults, online in video form.
In this way, library director Lisa Youngblood and her staff have been able to bring their quality programming to the public while maintaining social distancing requirements.
This method of delivering programming online has proven to be quite successful, and this past weekend the library branched out and offered some special programming in observance of “May the Fourth Be With You” on May 4, and “Revenge of the Fifth” on May 5.
This weekend of creativity and fun began on Saturday and ran through Tuesday.
These annual events are always observed by the people at the Heights library, who typically throw a Star Wars-themed party. Instead of the party, library staff observed the event through a host of online storytimes, videos and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
“We were very excited to have a May fourth celebration,” Youngblood said.
Events kicked off on Saturday morning with Space Stories, told by Youngblood.
Beginning with “Star Wars 1 2 3,” a counting book, “Bitty Bot” and “Roaring Rockets” followed. After “Roaring Rockets,” Youngblood brought in a felt board activity, some physical movement (children were encouraged to crouch and launch themselves into the air, like rockets), and finished with a song.
Other storytimes over the weekend were given by guest reader Lomas Thowe (in costume!); “Zathura” was read on Saturday, and “The Sun is a Big Deal” on Monday.
Costume from Your Closet was a video posted by Youngblood and her family, which showed how to turn everyday clothing into Star Wars cosplay costumes. She showed viewers how to use regular pants and boots, a neutral shirt, and an over-shirt or even a robe can be turned into a Jedi costume, or even a Sith. She said the secret is in the layering of the items.
Galaxy Dough taught viewers how to make homemade Playdough. Ingredients needed were two cups of water; food coloring; one cup of salt; two cups of flour; one tablespoon of cooking oil; and one tablespoon of cream of tartar. Wet items went onto the stove, and dry items were added to dissolve.
The items were mixed well and then taken off the heat and allowed to cool. The mixture was then turned out onto a clean surface and mixed together with the hands (food coloring and glitter was used to achieve a space-y look), and the Galaxy Dough was ready to use.
Destinee Barton also posted a video on how to make light sabers. Cardboard tubes (or even oster board) and wrapping paper, along with some tape, were all that were needed for this fun crafting project.
To put those sabers to use, Nichole Archer with Martial ZEN Killeen, posted three light saber training videos that showed some offensive and defensive moves with the sabers.
And in the middle of it all was the Cosmic Chicken Dance, a video of library staff and volunteers, in Star Wars costume, performing the Chicken Dance. This gem was made by people submitting videos of themselves, which were then spliced and mashed together into one full-length video.
“The Cosmic Chicken Dance was just hysterical,” Youngblood said, “Cosplayers and volunteers videoed themselves and sent those in. We appreciate them, they were really good sports!”
Other resources posted online were a Star Wars reading list and the Disney site StarWars.com, which offered a ton of activities ranging from games and drawing tips to recipes.
Youngblood said of the event, “It seems to have gone really well. I feel it’s been very successful. We really had a great time.”
To see all of this and more, go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/
