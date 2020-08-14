The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held “I Love Earth Week” this week, and Wednesday morning’s program, hosted by children’s librarian Amanda Hairston, taught children about volcanoes.
Hairston began with a brief introduction to the Earth’s makeup. She explained that the outer layer, or crust, is between five and 25 miles thick. Just below the crust is the mantle, which is roughly 1,800 miles thick. Beneath the mantle is the center of the Earth, or the core, which is made up of two parts. The outer core, at a temperature of around 6,700 degrees Fahrenheit, is liquid and between 1,400 and 2,000 miles thick; the inner core, mostly made of iron and therefore mostly solid, runs at about 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit and 1,000 miles in diameter.
Volcanoes were then introduced. She asked viewers, “When a volcano erupts, we know we have lav that comes out, we have ash that comes out, we have gas that comes out, but how does it do it?” She explained that volcanoes occur when pressure builds in the gaps between Earth’s plates, then described the four different types of volcanoes: cinder cones, composite (think Mt. St. Helen’s), shield (common to the Hawaiian Islands), and the lava dome (Mt. Pele).
Here Hairston performed the classic volcano experiment using the chemical reaction between vinegar and baking soda. “This is so super-easy,” she said, “something you can do at home.”
She had made a volcano model using playdough (she said salt dough, Papier-Mache, or even clay could work), formed around a tube in the center. She added one tablespoon of baking soda to the center of the volcano, mixed some red food coloring with the vinegar and added it to the baking soda, and the lava-colored mixture fizzed up and over the sides of the volcano.
At the conclusion of the experiment and program, Hairston said, “The Earth is made of layers, and those layers do amazing things.”
Download this week’s exploration kit, which contains information on volcanoes, rocks, earthquakes, and has activities for children to enjoy. The PDF file can be found at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/images/Earth_Exploration_Kit.pdf?fbclidIwAR0i7NqBuFxBf5kHHwvBYe35kopSL0AORKpyfdvomB2iDoOVeSVWVWIgcoE .
To see the video on full, go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2983193131802985/.
