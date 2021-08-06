The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is hosting a local author fair this weekend.
Local Author Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Local authors Don Kubicki, Andrew Lauck, Helen Gutteling Munday, Sandra Duffy Oliver, Shawntae Sneed, Misty Tackett, Wisdom Walters, and others will be on hand with published works ranging from inspiration to adventure and with stories of mystery, romance, and science fiction.
In-person events this week:
A-List Club is returning to the Harker Heights Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The club provides a positive library experience to adults and teens with special needs. For information, call Christina at 254-953-5491.
Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Share writing tips with other writers, get friendly feedback on a writing project.
New nonfiction titles available in the library catalog:
“The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” by Walter Isaacson;
“The Compton Cowboys: The New Generation of Cowboys in America’s Urban Heartland,” by Walter Thompson-Hernández;
“The Daughters Of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice,” by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon;
“Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight,” by Julia Sweig;
“Mindfulness And Self-Compassion For Teen ADHD: Build Executive Functioning Skills, Increase Motivation, and Improve Self-Confidence,” by Mark Bertin;
“On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed;
“Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work … Wherever You Are,” by Robert Pozen;
“Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself,” by Nedra Glover Tawwab;
“Shaking The Gates Of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution,” by John Archibald;
“Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir,” by Ashley Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.