While the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library provides regular programming for children and adults alike, it also, on occasion, offers special programs. Last weekend was one such occasion, posting a special online performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” a one-man show performed by Duffy Hudson.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in a later interview, “We were excited to be able to offer theater in this format ... He’s a perennial favorite, we’ve had him several times.”
Hudson played every part in the Christmas staple himself using different voices for each of the characters. Crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge had Hudson speaking in a deep, gruff voice, for instance, and he spoke more gently and softer for the female parts.
As the narrator, he retained his American accent; for the other parts in the story, he affected a British accent to stay in Dickensian character.
There were no props; the theater stage was dark, and Duffy was dressed in black clothing (with the sole, notable exception of a red scarf) with a light that illuminated only his hands and face, giving him an almost ghostly appearance and creating an ominous and theatrical atmosphere.
Even the sound effects were minimal, allowing Duffy’s performance to shine. There were bells that sounded in the distance at one point, and a lone violin played in the background periodically, helping to set the mood. Hudson himself sang “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” at the beginning, which the violin repeated during the more somber parts and which changed toward the end to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to signify a more upbeat mood when Scrooge has undergone his change of heart.
Hudson also managed to impart humor into places. For example, Scrooge’s door knocker catches his eye on Christmas morning and says, “I shall love it as long as I live! What a noble expression it has on its face!”
The audience responded with laughter in every case.
The performance ended with the lights fading to black, and Hudson taking a bow to much applause.
The video can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Og24HtRYc&feature=youtu.be. Youngblood said that the video will be available for viewing through the end of the month.
Hudson, an actor, writer, and director, hails from California, and tours the nation with his one-man shows. In addition to “A Christmas Carol,” he performs as Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, Harry Houdini, and even Dr. Seuss, to name a few.
For more about Hudson, go to https://duffyhudson.com/.
