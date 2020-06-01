Discover the Magic of Reading at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Summer Reading Club 2020 begins June 1 and will offer reading challenges, reading-related games and activities, along with a log to chart reading goals and successes. Everyone in the family can participate with programs offered to children, teens, and adults.
This year it is virtual: participants register online at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com/. Registration can be completed in three simple steps, and parents can create an account to monitor each child’s activity.
The Friends of the Harker Heights Public Library is sponsoring the Summer Reading Club program and is supplying a welcome kit. To schedule a contactless welcome kit pickup, call 254-953-5491.
Begin your summer of discovery with stories of exploring the world. Titles available through the library’s link to Central Texas Digital Consortium include:
“The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants,” by Ann Brashares;
“The Smell Of Other People’s Houses,” by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock;
“Space Case,” by Stuart Gibbs;
“Tale Of A Tadpole,” by Karen Wallace;
“Transatlantic,” by Colum McCann;
“Traveling While Married,” by Mary-Lou Weisman;
“Under The Tuscan Sun,” by Frances Mayes;
“A Walk In The Woods,” by Bill Bryson;
“Walk On The Wild Side,” by Nicholas Oldland;
“The Watsons Go To Birmingham — 1963,” by Christopher Paul Curtis.
Virtual library events this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Magic Science Club explores the sciences from chemistry to physics to biology at 4p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stay physically fit with another session of Get Movin’ at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Celebrate the beginning of Summer Reading Club 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Mix STEM learning with literacy for a family night of fun during STEM and a Story Time at 6 p.m. Thursday.
