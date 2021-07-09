The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is making a splash this week with programs for all ages.
Registered participant events:
Drum Circle performances with Mark Shelton Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for children and families, and at 2 p.m. for teens and adults.
Special Summer Story Time for children ages two to six and their families at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday offers stories, songs and get-together fun.
Scuba Divers Paradise present a fun and informational program during Scuba Fun at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Finish your project during Cross Stitch Finishing and Framing at 4 p.m. Friday.
Hybrid event:
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Magpie Murders,” by Anthony Horowitz. To participate virtually, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an invitation.
Virtual programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary:
Storyteller Bernadette Nason performs a mix of animal tales and personal stories during Tails And Tales at 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Continue this summer’s epic deep-sea adventure with Choose Your Own Adventure at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tune in for another episode of Checkers and Snoozer’s Summer Reading Road Trip at 2 p.m. Monday.
Find your next on-the-go bookcation read with these young adult titles available through the library catalog:
“Dear Evan Hansen,” by Val Emmich;
“The Field Guide To The North American Teenager,” by Ben Phillippe;
“The Gentleman’s Guide To Vice and Virtue,” by Mackenzi Lee;
“Love & Gelato,” by Jenna Evans Welch;
“My Life Next Door,” by Huntley Fitzpatrick;
“Opposite Of Always,” by Justin Reynolds;
“Turtles All The Way Down,” by John Green;
“We’ll Always Have Summer,” by Jenny Han;
“With The Fire On High,” by Elizabeth Acevedo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.