The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has occasionally partnered with other organizations in the past to bring programs such as workshops to the community. Tuesday evening, the library partnered with the Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, to present the workshop “Adapting to Virtual Learning” to area parents and caregivers.
Presenters were Tina Wolford and Christina Groenendal, members of MCEC’s Parent to Parent program.
Wolford began by discussing the benefits of virtual learning. Children are learning new technology, new platforms, and new skills that “They will be able to carry on in the future.” Tine is more flexible, children can work at their own pace, and, “It’s much safer” due to social distancing requirements. She addressed the challenges virtual learning poses, as well, such as the technological issues it poses (for instance, not having enough devices, for which she recommended reaching out to schools and teachers), distractions that occur in the home, and lack of interaction with peers (this, she said, could be helped by Facetiming friends, for example).
Having a routine is key. “(Routines) help provide stability for them, and predictability,” Wolford said. She emphasized the importance of keeping children to a sleep schedule. Daily schedules, too, are important: The National Board of Professional Teaching Standards recommends one to two hours of online instruction for elementary students, two to three hours for middle schoolers, and three to four hours for high schoolers.
Tracking the child’s time can be done with a timer, Google calendar, and other apps, and online instruction can be broken into segments to allow for activities such as brain breaks, hands-on activities with crafts or Legos, reading (“Reading is a chance for them to escape,” she said), and play.
Groenendal then spoke about having a place for learning in the home. She said this place should be quiet and well-lit, with no televisions or smartphones, and preferably with a place that has the materials ready (such as a container holding pencils, crayons, paper, etc.).
She also talked about best practices for virtual learning. These included shorter study periods, setting and following daily habits, avoiding procrastination, and setting goals. Motivators, both intrinsic and extrinsic, are helpful.
Some tips Groenendal gave to consider for virtual learning were: Beginning with the child’s most difficult subject (to get it out of the way); using the “sandwich” method — begin with an easier subject, move to a more difficult subject, then go to another easier subject; and using timers for both academic work and breaks. One of the resources she suggested, too, was tutor.com, which comes with a fee that is waived for military families.
She said to remember that challenges can equal opportunities. Be positive, and reach out to others. Communication between parent, student and teacher is important.
“Right now,” said Groenendal, “you get to be your child’s mentor. … It’s a great time to build the relationship.”
For more information about MCEC, go to https://www.militarychild.org/. There you will find resources for parents, such as the Parent to Parent program, students, and professionals, as well as a number of online workshops and other resources.
