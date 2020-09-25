The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has done much to accommodate the community during COVID. It’s offered virtual programming and curbside, contactless pickup of materials, and is now bringing a self-checkout option, available with the new Librista Checkit app.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer this to our patrons,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an earlier interview. “It allows you to check out the books on your own. The app has a bar code reader — all that’s needed is a library card. It’s really simple, and you can check on your books and account, and check in and out materials.”
Harker Heights Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs led an online tutorial for the app, available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page. “This app allows you to skip checkout lines, maintain social distancing, and use your phone’s camera to scan bar codes of books you wish to check out,” she told viewers.
After downloading the app, open it and find the Harker Heights Public Library (you can set this as your library). Then find the three white dots at the top-right of the screen and press on these to check yourself in. Your username is your library card’s number, and your password is your last name, all lowercase letters.
Next, shop around for the books you want. Once you’ve found an item you wish to check out, click on the blue “scan image” circle in the middle of your phone’s screen. Then simply scan the book’s bar code and slide the bar at the top of your screen to complete the checkout process. This will take you to a screen that shows all of the items you have checked out, which also tells you the date you checked out each item out and its due date.
If checking out DVDs and audiobooks, Gibbs did say that their protective casings removed by library staff at the checkout desk.
The Librista Checkit app is available for free in the app store.
Watch the online tutorial at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2694678104139347/.
For more information, or additional help, contact the library at 254-953-5491.
