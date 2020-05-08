The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is now open with new hours and offering two services to library patrons.
The new hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The library is offering contactless curbside pickup of library materials and access to internet computers.
Library programs will continue to be offered online only.
To order library materials or reserve a computer, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Here is an ongoing science project. Caterpillars have just arrived at the library. Follow updates on the caterpillars as they grow and change. Go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ for the latest posts.
This week’s featured live program times:
Family Night Stories And More 6 p.m. Thursday.
New print book titles include:
“Concussion Rescue: A Comprehensive Program to Heal Traumatic Brain Injury,” by Kabran Chapek;
“Conversations In Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership,” by Ed Gordon;
“Dinner In French: My Recipes by Way of France,” by Melissa Clark;
“DIY For Renters: Practical Instruction for Apartment and House Renters,” by Charles Byers;
“It Shouldn’t Be This Hard To Serve Your Country: Our Broken Government and the Plight of Veterans,” by David Shulkin;
“Life Without Diabetes: The Definitive Guide to Understanding and Reversing Type 2 Diabetes,” by Roy Taylor;
“Vegan Yack Attack’s Plant-based Meal Prep: Weekly Meal Plans and Recipes to Streamline Your Vegan Lifestyle,” by Jackie Sobon;
“We Are Not Here To Be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance,” by Linda Sarsour.
