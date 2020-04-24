“Find the library at your place” is the theme of National Library Week.
Even though its physical space is closed, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights PublicLibrary is serving the needs of the greater Harker Heights community by providing virtual services and digital content.
Spanish language resources, beginning with Referencia Latina, Fuente Academica Premier, and Recursos Para Hispanohablantes, can be accessed from the library’s website through its TexShare Database link. It is as simple as selecting the Harker Heights Public Library as your library and entering your password. To get a password, email the library at reference@harkerheights.gov.
Join library staff for virtual events:
Music Time With Miss Lisa is a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. Monday. Music Time is a musical adventure with instruments, songs, and rhyming to engage the mind and body.
Baby Steps Lap Sit with Miss Amanda is Live on Facebook at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday for babies and parents and caregivers to learn together and have fun.
Find out the Fitness Word Of The Week and join Miss Destinee in a fun fitness workout at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Join in a Choose Your Own Reading Adventure with Miss Heatheron the library’s Facebook page. Miss Heather is reading “Moon Quest” by Anson Montgomery. Remember to vote for your choice of next week’s adventure.
Recently added novels to the digital catalog include these eBooks:
“Deacon King Kong,” by James McBride;
“It’s Not All Downhill From Here,” by Terry McMillan;
“The Southern Book Club’s Guide To Slaying Vampires,” by Grady Hendrix;
“Yes No Maybe So,” by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.