It is Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. A library card gives access to a rich and diverse world. Every member of the family can get a free library card for residents of Bell and Coryell counties.
Featured titles for children:
“Amelia Bedelia’s First Library Card,” by Herman Parish;
“The Islanders,” by Mary Alice Monroe;
“Night Owl,” by Sarah Mlynowski;
“Pete The Cat Checks Out The Library,” by James Dean;
“Q & U Call It Quits,” by Stef Wade;
“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” by Jeff Kinney;
“Super Sidekicks: Ocean’s Revenge,” by Gavin Aung Than;
“Spy School At Sea,” by Stuart Gibbs;
“Twelve Nights,” by Andrew Zurcher;
“The Yawns Are Coming,” by Christopher Eliopoulos.
In-person programs:
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Sarah Bro-om’s “The Yellow Hou-se.” If you prefer to participate virtually, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an invitation.
Virtual programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary celebrating creativity and self-expression.
Join Checkers and Snoozer for a STEAM adventure at noon Monday with Checkers Library TV.
Join the BenAnna Band at 2 p.m. Monday to enjoy new and traditional children’s songs.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Celebrate International Dot Day with the library during Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with Ms. Erica.
Science Time with Ms. Heather, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time with Ms. Lisa, 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night with Ms. Lisa at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday with Ms. Christina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.