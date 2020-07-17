The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has brought such amazing programming to their patrons and the public with their summer reading club and summer reading program, from storytimes to science experiments, Family Nights to virtual performers. And many of these programs, such as Career Week, have been a joint venture between the library and other departments within the city.
The library and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Harker Heights Activities Center, have also come together for a special venture, bringing a Story Walk to Harker Heights Community Park beginning on Monday, July 20.
“It will be up for at least a month,” said library director Lisa Youngblood. “Along the walk there will be stops where you read part of the story.”
The story is spread throughout the length of the walk; to reach the next portion of the story, simply continue on to the next stop. Perfect for social distancing rules, Youngblood said, “Our hope is to encourage parents and kids to read together.”
The story is one that Youngblood herself wrote. “We decided to use a puppet play we converted, because we wanted to encourage interaction between families.”
It also gave those involved a way to bring audio to the walk, in MP3 format. “We wrote it, which is why we can do the audio. They’re going to hear me, Miss Amanda (Hairston, children’s librarian), Adam (Trujillo, Activities Center specialist), and Jeff (Achee, director of Parks and Recreation), voices they already know.”
PARKS AND RECREATION
On Thursday, July 23, beginning at 6 p.m., the Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a social distancing Evening Hike at Dana Peak Park. Space is limited, so registration is required. You can register by going to https://apm.actvecommunities.com/HarkerHeights PR.
LIBRARY
Join Miss Lisa on Saturday, July 18, and Saturday, July 25, for a two-part, virtual machine sewing camp suitable for ages 6 through adult. Kits are available through the library, which include a pattern, though there will be a downloadable version online at the library’s Facebook page. Videos drop at 2 p.m.
From Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, the library’s theme will be “Books are a Tasty Treat.” Programs will include kid-friendly recipes, lots of food science, and Youngblood said she hopes a virtual tour of Domino’s Pizza will be on offer, though details are still being worked out.
The following week, July 27 through July 31, is “Wizards, Witches, and Wands,” Harry Potter’s birthday is that week (Friday), so kids and adults can expect lots of Harry Potter links, as well as virtual programs on wand making, magical words, calligraphy lessons, and some cauldron science.
For more information about any of these programs, call the library at 254-953-5491, or the Parks and Recreation Department at 254-953-5657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.