Summer is coming to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and so is Summer Reading Club 2022.
This year, Family Camp Read offers free programs for all ages beginning June 1.
While most programs do not require registration, some do. The following require registration, which can be done at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog beginning May 23.
Nature Discovery Walk for ages 3 to 6 offers stories, crafts, and nature walks in various parks 9 a.m. Mondays. Sign up for each week in June separately.
Science Maker Space for ages 8 to 12 with adult supervision and assistance 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Complete a new make-it-yourself project June 28, July 12 and Aug. 2.
Family Clean Up Hike Friday, June 17. Times to be determined. All ages are welcome to help beautify our walking trails.
Miller Springs Hike for teens and adults 8 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Learn about local geological formations with a tour the historic rock shelters at the Miller Springs Nature Center.
Te-en Escape Room for ages 12 and older 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, work with your team to escape the library and win a prize.
Health awareness workshop for adults, 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Be the Bright Spot: Mitigating the Effects of Stress for Our Children. To register, call 254-953-5491.
For information on other Summer Reading Club programs, go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/libraryspecialevents.
Highlighted in-person programs this week:
Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Pamela Terry’s “The Sweet Taste Of Muscadines.” Email lyoungblood@harkerheigts.gov for a virtual invitation.
Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday. Learn a fast and easy fiber craft project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.