Brighten your day with a visit to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library where lifelong learning begins early and is enjoyable for every age and interest.
Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon Mini Battles from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Children ages 8 to 17 can enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded fans at this library-hosted event. Younger children under age 11 must be with an adult.
The A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Monday. This program makes library’s services and resources accessible to older teens and adults with special needs.
Explore the world and beyond with the Homeschool Club. The club meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday to explore a new topic of interest for ages 6 to 10.
It is Science Night At The Library at 6 p.m. Thursday with hands-on experiments and learning activities fun for ages 3 and older.
The Book Discussion Club announces Marie Benedict’s “The Only Woman In The Room” as the subject of their Thursday, March 19 meeting. Print, large print, and eBook versions are available for reservation through the library catalog.
Explore healthy eating options with these titles and others:
“The China Study Quick & Easy Cookbook: Cook Once, Eat All Week with Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes,” by Del Stroufe;
“Cook Without A Book: Meatless Meals, Recipes, and Techniques for Part-Time and Full-Time Vegetarians,” by Pam Anderson;
“East Meets Vegan: The Best of Asian Home Cooking, Plant-Based and Delicious,” by Gill Sasha;
“Everyday Happy Herbivore: Over 175 Quick-and-Easy Fat-Free and Low-Fat Vegan Recipes,” by Lindsay Nixon;
“The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples,” by Miyoko Nishimoto Schinner;
“Minimalist Baker’s Everyday Cooking: 101 Entirely Plant-Based, Mostly Gluten-Free, Easy and Delicious Recipes,” by Dana Shulz;
“The Rawsome Vegan Cookbook: A Balance of Raw and Lightly-Cooked, Gluten-Free Plant-Based Meals for Healthy Living,” by Emily Von Euw;
“Supernatural Every Day: Well-Loved Recipes from My Natural Foods Kitchen,” by Heidi Swanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.