The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is delivering summer fun with beach-themed programs.
This week’s in-person events at the library:
Magician David Gish will amaze and enchant attendees who are already registered for this limited-space event at 11 a.m. Wednesday. For information on registering for future in-person events, go to harkerheights.gov/library.
Learn the basics of face painting at the Teen Face Painting Workshop at 11 a.m. Wednesday. While registration is not required, please RSVP Lisa Youngblood at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov if you plan to attend.
Virtual programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary:
Checkers’ Library TV at 2 p.m. Monday. Checkers is on a reading road trip. Join him and his friends for another adventure.
Baby Time at 10:15 Tuesday offers songs and rhymes, rhythm and movement for child and parent to enjoy together.
Learn about Layers of the Ocean and find out just how deep the ocean is during Science Time at 2 p.m. Wed-nesday.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday makes learning early literacy and life skills easy and fun.
Join in a reading adventure during Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Enjoy storybook time with a guest reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Summer style is easy with a new sewing project during the Sewing Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Continue your Journey Under the Sea with Choose Your Own Adventure at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Find out what happens this time when Ms. Heather reads what viewers chose.
Catch the waves with “Cowabunga! Read” Summer Reading Club at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com/. With reading lists and reviews, choosing your next summer read is a breeze.
