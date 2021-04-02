The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library hosts virtual fun at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrarythat offers crafting, imagination, science, and books in one place for children, teens, and adults.
Learn how to make a Confetti Egg at 2 p.m. Saturday. This is a fast, easy, and colorful way to welcome spring and celebrate Easter.
Have fun expressing your creativity with Get Crafty at 4 p.m. Tuesday as Ms. Christina demonstrates from start to finish a beginner-friendly craft for display or gift.
Have questions about science? Join Ms. Heather during Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday to learn about the world around us.
Family Night is a treat with stories, songs, games and crafts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Join this week’s Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday for a picture book adventure.
Book Discussion Group announces Susie Yang’s “White Ivy” as the subject of their April 15 meeting. The book is available in print and large type formats.
Spring into colorful reading that celebrates crayons in honor of National Crayon Day:
“The Adventures Of Harold And The Purple Crayon,” by author and illustrator Crockett Johnson;
“The Day The Crayons Quit,” by author Drew Daywalt and illustrator Oliver Jeffers, and Bluebonnet Award Winner 2014-15;
“How The Crayons Saved The Rainbow,” by author Monica Sweeney and illustrator Feronia Parker-Thomas;
“Pete The Cat: Crayons Rock!” by Kimberly Dean and James Dean;
“Signing Time: Box of Crayons DVD,” by Rachel Coleman;
“Snap!” by author H. J. Hutchins and illustrator Dusan Petricic;
“Use All The Crayons! A Colorful Guide to Simple Human Happiness,” by author Chris Rodell and narrator Don Hagen;
“What We Found In The Sofa (And How it Saved the World)” by author Henry Clark and illustrator Jeremy Holmes.
