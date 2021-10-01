Creativity, mind-and-body wellbeing, and learning experiences are available through this week’s programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Teens and adults get creative with Virtual Get Crafty at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Ms. Christina atwww.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Boo! Bath Bombs at 4 p.m. Thursday for teens and adults. Learn how they work and how to make them during a fall fun craft session at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Register for the nextYoga With Baby, a free virtual class on Zoom for parent or caregiver and baby to bond through gentle movement and stretching. Learn poses for balancing emotions and encouraging healthy brain developmentwith Yoga Therapist Tawni Choe. The class is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. To register, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Literacy and critical thinking skills are valuable assets forintellectual freedom. Exercise your mind and celebrate your freedom to reada challenged or banned book using your library card from the public library:
“The Absolutely True Diary Of A Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie; available in print, e-book formats;
“All American Boys,” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely; available in print, e-audiobook formats;
“The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison; available in print, e-book, e-audiobook formats;
“George,” by Alex Gino; available in print format;
“The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas; available in print, large text, audiobook, e-book, e-audiobook formats;
“Of Mice And Men,” by John Steinbeck; available in print, e-book, e-audiobook formats;
“Speak,” by Laurie Halse Anderson; available in print, e-book, e-audiobook formats;
“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Ibram Kendi and Jason Reynolds; available in print, e-book, e-audiobook formats;
“To Kill A Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee; available in print, e-book, e-audiobook formats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.