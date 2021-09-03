With a new school year starting, parents can access educational resources available through the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to support each child’s learning
One such resource is a video the library, in partnership with the Military Child Education Coalition Parent Support organization, has produced and posted which highlightsways to encourage children to read and make connections with what they read.
The video is posted at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Featured virtual programs this week on the library’s Facebook page.
Learn and have fun with Adventures in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with new episodes of Checkers Library TV program at noon Monday.
Get moving with Music and Movement with the BenAnna Band at 2 p.m. Monday. Designed for preschoolers, younger elementary-aged children, and families to share in a musical learning experience.
Complete a fast and fun project with Get Crafty at 6 p.m. Tuesday for teens and adults.
Featured in-person program this week.
Creative writers of fiction and nonfiction share in-process work for friendly feedback with the Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Community service invitation.
Residents aged 18 years or older may apply to be a member of the Library Board by filling out a City of Harker Heights Boards, Commissions and Committees Application and returning it to Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights, 76548.
Remember the library will be closed Monday to observe the Labor Day holiday and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.