Read Beyond the Beaten Path, Lee más allá del camino conocido, at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Readers of all ages can sign up for the library’s 2022 Summer Reading Club.
Family Camp Read has free and fun programs as well as themed reading lists for a summer full of reading beyond the beaten path.
In-person programs this week:
The Nature Discoveries Program at 9 a.m. Monday is All About Birds. Registered participants (children ages 3 to 6 and their grown-ups) will share a storytime, nature walk, and an activity related to birds.
If you still need to sign up, go to https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog.
Rethink Your Drink is a Walk ‘N Talk program presented by Beverly Hodges from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension at 10 a.m. Monday.
This is the first of eight weeks of meetings for older teens and adults interested in nutrition. No registration is needed. For information, call Christina at 254-953-5491 or email clink@harkerheights.gov.
Teen Anime Day at 3 p.m. Monday. Ages 12 to 18 enjoy an anime movie and treats. Family-friendly cosplay costumes are encouraged but not required.
Get Crafty at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Make a terrarium as an alternative garden.
Big Truck Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Get an up-close look at BIG work vehicles and meet the people who operate them during this come-and-go event.
Adult Writer’s Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen Writer’s Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Volunteers rock at the library. If you would like to contribute some of your summer time giving to the community, the library has a variety of programs you can assist with throughout the summer months. For information, call Lisa at 254-953-5491 or email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
