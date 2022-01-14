The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs and resources to meet the diverse needs of its patrons.
Focus on weekend fun.
In-person Happy Birthday Music Time and Party at 11 a.m. Saturday for ages 6 and younger and their families who have registered to attend.
In-person events this week at the library and activity center.
Teen Café at 4 p.m. Wednesdays is hosted by the Healthy Homes Division of the Harker Heights Police Department. To register, call Healthy Homes Youth Specialist Destinee Barton at 254-953-5429.
Hybrid Book Discussion Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Celia Rivenbark’s “We’re Just Like You, Only Prettier: Confessions of a Tarnished Southern Belle,” is the topic.
Club participants may choose to meet in person or virtually. For an invitation to attend virtually, emaillyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Children and parents can share learning fun with these virtual programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Snoo-zer’s Storytime Adventures at noon Monday.
Virtual Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Virtual Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Virtual Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Highlight on library resources.
Use the links on the library’s webpage to Tumble Math and Tumble Book Library to access skills-building books for grades kindergarten through fifth.
For assistance in logging into these free resources, call 254-953-5491 during business hours.
Teens wanting to earn volunteer hours for classes and clubs, or gain job skills can volunteer at the library. To volunteer, call Lisa Youngblood at 254-953-5491.
The library will be closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
