The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers healthy activities and hands-on learning this week.
Enjoy free Pilates Classes with Leslie Green 11 a.m. Saturday and Monday for all experience levels and ages. Mats and blocks will be provided; participants are welcome to bring their own towel and water bottle. No registration is needed.
The April session of School-Aged Science Time with Ms. Heather is at 2 p.m. Tuesday for pre-registered participants ages 7 to 12 who will be engaging in practical application of STEAM skills.
Adult Writers’ Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to share writing strategies and successes.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday to build writing skills.
Recent arrivals from new and favorite authors include these titles available through the library catalog:
“All The Stars Denied,” by Guadalupe García McCall;
“Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids,” by Cynthia Leitich Smith;
“Each Of Us Is A Desert,” by Mark Oshiro;
“Paola Santiago And The River Of Tears,” by Tehlor Kay Mejia;
“The Sky Blues,” by Robbie Couch;
“Where The Dead Sit Talking,” by Brandon Hobson.
A free Pop-Up Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail Drive, Harker Heights.
Services will include well/sick child visits, sports physicals, vision/hearing screenings, dental screenings for uninsured/underinsured children, and access to services from community resources.
While services are specifically for children, no one will be turned away.
For information, call the Healthy Homes Office at 254-953-5429.
Register for Therapeutic Art for ages 18 and older with guest instructor Fatimah Olds from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. To register, call 254-953-5491.
