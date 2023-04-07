Community

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers healthy activities and hands-on learning this week.

Enjoy free Pilates Classes with Leslie Green 11 a.m. Saturday and Monday for all experience levels and ages. Mats and blocks will be provided; participants are welcome to bring their own towel and water bottle. No registration is needed.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.