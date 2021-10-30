Hands-on creative programs for teens and adults are the focus this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Learn an easy, fast, and fun way to make jewelry. Tuesday is Get Crafty! jewelry making for teens and adults.
Choose the convenience of a virtual or a face-to-face event.
The virtual program is at 4 p.m. at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
The in-person program takes place at 6 p.m. at the library.
Have an idea for a story?
Join other writers during the library-hosted, writer support meetings for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo).
Weekly in-person meetings through Novemberare scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Writers are invited to attendany of the meetings that fit their schedule.
For information, call 254-953-5491.
Fiction titles for teens include these recent additions of print, audio, and graphic novel to the library catalog:
“Be-asts Of Prey,” by Ayana Gray;
“Cruella: Black, White, And Red,” by Hachi Ishie;
“Daughter Of Sparta,” by Claire Andrews;
“The Dire Days Of Willoweep Manor,” by Shaenon Garrity;
“Enola Holmes And The Black Barouche,” Nancy Springer;
“Instructions For Dancing,” by Nicola Yoon;
“The Magic Fish,” by Le Nguyen Trung;
“Maybe We’re Electric,” by Val Emmich;
“Take Me With You When You Go,” by David Levithan;
“Tokyo Ever After,” by Emiko Jean;
“We Light Up The Sky,” by Lilliam Rivera.
The Book Discussion Club announces V. E. Schwab’s “The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue” as the subject of their Thursday, Nov. 18 meeting. Print, audio, e-book, and e-audio are available for checkout.
