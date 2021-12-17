An air of winter festivity greets patrons visiting the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with a decorated Christmas tree, greenery, and poinsettia plants.
To learn how to make a fun holiday craft, check out the video post with Ms. Christina at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary. To share stories of the season, check out the video post of Ms. Heather reading stories about winter.
Virtual programs for children celebrating the season this week.
Checkers TV at noon Monday.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Surprise Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Holiday decorating and hand crafts come together with these titles for children and adults available in the library catalog:
“55 Christmas Balls To Knit: Colorful Festive Ornaments, Tree Decorations, Centerpieces, Wreaths, Window Dressings,” by Arne Nerjordet;
“301 Country Christmas Quilt Blocks,” by Cheri Saffiote;
“A Cross-stitch Christmas: Handmade Heirlooms,” by Better Homes and Gardens;
“Christmas Crafting In No Time,” by Clare Youngs;
“Christmas Crafts,” by Jean Eick;
“Christmas Crafts From Around The World,” by Judy Ann Sadler;
“Decorating With Evergreens,” by Robert Waite;
“Merry Christmas, Everywhere!” by Robin West;
“Modern Holiday: Deck the Halls with 18 Sewing Projects – Quilts, Stockings, Decorations & More,” by Amanda Murphy;
“The Official Guide To Christmas In The South: Or, if You Can’t Fry it, Spray Paint it Gold,” by David Barnette;
“Stitched Holiday Ornaments,” by Thomasin Alyxander.
The library will be closed Friday and Saturday to observe the Christmas holiday and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
